3 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike in Kaduna

Tagged:

Related Topics

Residents doctors in Kaduna State have begun an indefinite strike on Tuesday over the "sorry state" of healthcare facilities in state government hospitals.

Joseph Jokshan, president, Association of Resident Doctors in the state, said at a press briefing Monday night in Kaduna that the state government had not responded to any of the doctors' demands issued 21 days ago.

He said the doctors were pained to begin the strike, but "unfortunately, we cannot effectively carry out these tasks in the current sorry state of our healthcare facilities."

Mr. Jokshan listed issues that prompted the strike to include poor funding, equipping and staffing of hospitals and non provision of living environment for medical, health workers and patients.

He said members of the association were also demanding payment of House Officers salaries and arrears and immediate and full implementation of "corrected" CONMESS.

"Immediate implementation of already approved funding for residency training of Kaduna state doctors in their chosen fields, as well as promotion of our doctors that are due."

He urged the general public to "join us in this struggle and push the government to do the needful."

"This is the struggle we intend to see through to the end, not because we are unaware of the implication of this action but because we are left with no other option," he added.(NAN)

Nigeria

Rumour of 10-Year Tax Holiday Granted Me Preposterous, Untrue - Dangote

Africa's richest man and business mogul, Aliko Dangote, has debunked the rumours in public domain that his company will… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.