3 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: This 'Self-Made' Mercedes Benz Has Excited Kenyans Online

Photo: SokoAnalyst/Twitter
A popular tweep Soko Analyst then shared the images of the “self-made Benz” eliciting a lot of reactions.
By Mwende Kasujja

A Kenyan motorist has taken the internet by storm after converting a Nissan Fuga to a ' Mercedes Benz ' with a few logo tough ups.

The vehicle was spotted on a Kenyan road by a Mercedes Benz driver who snapped it and shared online.

Users praised the motorist’s creativity, quoting the infamous “fake it till you make it.”

SokoAnalyst @SokoAnalyst  - The owner of this car bought a Nissan, thinking it's a Mercedes Benz S 350. Bei ya Jioni.  Good Morning World. Be careful where you buy

Mohamed Wehliye ✔ @WehliyeMohamed Replying to @SokoAnalyst - Looks good. The result my friend. Forget the process that made it a Mercedes

+254 @Hudheyfa_254 Replying to @SokoAnalyst - Fake it until you make it.

Random Blue© @martin_thereal Replying to @SokoAnalyst - let the man prosper in peace.

Francis Mbate @mbate Replying to @SokoAnalyst -  Its good to have a vision & thats why we teach kids about having vision boards....LOL

Mugo Wa Kibiru`® @Kancella_Empire Replying to @SokoAnalyst - Its a pride of our country's creative minds n innovativeness..#ProudlyKenyan

H @HassanAnalogue Replying to @SokoAnalyst - You can buy those badges you know , he's just dreaming big not bei ya jioni bwana entrepreneur

CPA Kipkemoi @CPAkipkemoi Replying to @SokoAnalyst - The front bumber betrays it.

