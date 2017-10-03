2 October 2017

Kenya: Teachers to Seek Clearance From Employer Before Taking Active Role in Poll

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says all is set for the National Examinations set to kick off soon after the presidential poll this month and has given an assurance that the exercise will be conducted with "military precision."

Speaking during a meeting with both education and security officials on Monday, Matiangi said everyone should take their role in the exercise seriously and warned that tough action will be taken against anyone who compromises the examinations.

The Education Cabinet Secretary said all measures have been put in place to ensure the examinations are transparent and credible.

"We are going to conduct the examinations with military precision. Everything must go as planned and we must ensure that we do not let our children down as adults and parents the last thing we should do is let our children down," indicated Matiangi.

While stating that any further change in the exam timetable will have adverse effects, he said the political situation in the country should not be permitted to interfere with their efficient conduct.

"Teachers who are going to be involved in the officiating of elections on October 26 need to do so in consultation with their Teachers Service Commission county and sub-county directors; this is so that we don't get important, critical role players in the examinations stuck in the conduct of the elections," said Matiangi.

Matiangi also said that the Ministry is ready to implement the free secondary school education programme starting next year.

Present was the Chairman of the Kenya National Examination Council George Magoha who asked the County Education Officers to practice patriotism and ensure that examination papers don't leak.

He said there are an estimated 1.6 million candidates registered countrywide who will be sitting for the national exams this year.

