Kenya: State - Stop Push to Eject IEBC Chiefs

The State has urged the High Court in Nakuru to stop Nasa leaders from pushing for the removal from office of some electoral commission officials.

Attorney-General Githu Muigai in his submissions in a case in which 12 Nakuru residents have sued Nasa leaders, has termed the move to eject the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials as unconstitutional.

The petitioners, through lawyer Kibe Mungai, filed the case under certificate of urgency a week ago.

The petitioners are, among other things, seeking orders to restrain the opposition leaders led by Nasa presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga from interfering with the operations of the electoral commission, as it plans for the repeat presidential election scheduled for October 26.

The AG, in his submissions through State Counsel Jennifer Gitiri, noted that Nasa's actions are aimed at crippling the IEBC from performing its job as provided for by the Constitution

The AG argued that the move was unconstitutional and contrary to the findings of the Supreme Court, which nullified President Kenyatta's victory last month.

"The Supreme Court was categorical that it is the IEBC, which is composed of commissioners, to conduct a fresh presidential election," he said.