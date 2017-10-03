2 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: State - Stop Push to Eject IEBC Chiefs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Openda

The State has urged the High Court in Nakuru to stop Nasa leaders from pushing for the removal from office of some electoral commission officials.

Attorney-General Githu Muigai in his submissions in a case in which 12 Nakuru residents have sued Nasa leaders, has termed the move to eject the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials as unconstitutional.

The petitioners, through lawyer Kibe Mungai, filed the case under certificate of urgency a week ago.

The petitioners are, among other things, seeking orders to restrain the opposition leaders led by Nasa presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga from interfering with the operations of the electoral commission, as it plans for the repeat presidential election scheduled for October 26.

The AG, in his submissions through State Counsel Jennifer Gitiri, noted that Nasa's actions are aimed at crippling the IEBC from performing its job as provided for by the Constitution

The AG argued that the move was unconstitutional and contrary to the findings of the Supreme Court, which nullified President Kenyatta's victory last month.

"The Supreme Court was categorical that it is the IEBC, which is composed of commissioners, to conduct a fresh presidential election," he said.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.