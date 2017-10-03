Kenya: Carrefour to Open Hypermarket at the Thika Road Mall

Nairobi — Carrefour Supermarket has announced it will open its third outlet in Kenya at the Thika Road Mall, replacing Nakumatt as the anchor tenant after the supermarket exited the mall.

The new hypermarket covers 5,000 square metres and will initially cover one floor with a projection of having full operations on both floors by mid-2018.

Franck Moreau, Country Manager, at the franchise holder, Majid Al Futtaim, says the opening of the third Carrefour store in less than two years of operations illustrates ambitious growth and expansion plans in the region.

"Additionally, with our expansion we are collaborating with local manufacturers and farmers to sell their produce. We are looking to stock over 30,000 items at the hypermarket, including fresh produce, groceries, a fresh bakery, and a butchery, among other merchandise as we continue to deliver on creating great moments for everyone, every day." Mr. Moreau added.

The opening of the new branch at TRM will boost the staff employment count at Carrefour in Kenya to 800, with 600 already working at the other two branches located at The Hub in Karen and the Two Rivers Mall.