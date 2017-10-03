2 October 2017

South Africa: Petrol Price to Rise in October

The petrol price will rise by between 25 and 29 cents this week, the Energy Department announced on Monday.

A litre of 93 (ULP and LRP) will rise by 25 cents, while a litre of 95 (ULP and LRP) will rise by 29 cents.

This means that consumers, who in September paid R13.72 for a litre of 95 (ULP and LRP) in Gauteng will now pay R14.01. Consumers in the coast will now pay R13.52 a litre.

Both grades of diesel (0.05% sulphur) and 0.005% sulphur will increase by 42 cents a litre, while the price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will go up by 39 cents a litre.

The prices will be effective on Wednesday.

The cost of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will increase by 52 cents, while the maximum retail price of LPGas will go up by 39 cents.

The department said the average international product prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review.

In September, the price of petrol rose by 67 cents.

