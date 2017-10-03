South Africa: Schooling Resumes in Vuwani

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has welcomed the Vuwani community's decision to lift a government services shutdown that has prevented thousands of learners from accessing schooling.

The Minister on Monday said the department is very pleased that learners will be able to resume schooling, especially Grade 12 learners.

"... We have been very worried about [them] as the countdown to the start of examinations draws closer, we are ready to implement the catch up plan for learners to ensure they are ready for their examinations," said Minister Motshekga.

The departmental catch-up plan will be implemented with immediate effect, starting with a meeting of Circuit Managers and District Directors this afternoon to prepare for Grade 12 learners who will go back to school on Tuesday, and for all other learners who will go back to school next Monday.

The decision to lift the shutdown follows a mass meeting held in Vuwani this morning where community members decided to suspend their protest in order to ensure learners would no longer be adversely affected.

With just 20 days to go before the start of the National Senior Certificate examinations, the department said the reopening of schooling in the area is even more pertinent for the Grade 12 learners.

The department said it will be working closely with the Provincial Education Department to monitor the implementation of a comprehensive catch up plan to ensure learners are adequately supported and prepared to sit for their examinations.

At this stage, it said, the 1657 grade 12 learners are the priority. A total of 78 schools were affected by the shutdown, 26 Secondary Schools and 52 Primary Schools, with a total of over 29 000 learners.

The Minister has expressed her gratitude to the Vuwani Community for ensuring schools reopened.

"We would like to expressly appreciate the support and cooperation of the Vuwani community for working with us in prioritising education and ensuring learners can return to school," said Minister Motshekga.