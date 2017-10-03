Kenya: Microsoft to Launch Policy Innovation Centre in Nairobi, the First in Africa

Photo: Capital FM

The company has also partnered with Strathmore University to construct the Microsoft Auditorium in the school’s Sir Thomas Moore Building, a move that is expected to digitally transform their law school.

Nairobi — Microsoft has launched the Microsoft Policy Innovation Centre in Nairobi, making it the first in Africa.

Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs for Microsoft Middle East and Africa Christopher Akiwumi says the new centre will provide a forum to foster dialogue, a discussion around policy issues that affect the biggest development challenges faced in the world today.

"Challenges and issues that emerge can be effectively addressed by providing a space, through the Policy Innovation Centre, that enables collaboration and discussion," Akiwumi said in a statement.

The Policy and Innovation Centre will be equipped with Office 365, providing users with productivity tools, to enhance their day-to-day experience.

Microsoft adds that the centre will draw upon and convene the talents of academia, industry and policy experts, and government.

"Together, they will address emerging issues at the forefront of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Industries and Digital Transformation and explore the policy challenges we face in the region to overcome these issues."

As far as the auditorium is concerned, Microsoft will provide all equipment and work on the design for the facility. It will also provide software, solutions and training for the implementation of the project.