Namibia: Man Nabbed for Trafficking Angolans As Cheap Labour

A MAN arrested in the Omusati region on Friday for suspected human trafficking, will appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court this morning.

Police caught the 39-year-old man, thought to be an Angolan, in the Onhimbu informal settlement at Outapi, following a tip-off about his alleged criminal activities.

It is alleged that the suspect had a network of collaborators in southern Angola, who provided him with Angolan nationals, whom he in turn "sold" to Namibians as cheap labour.

Omusati police spokesperson, warrant officer Lineekela Shikongo said the case was very complicated, but confirmed that the suspect had been paid for facilitating employment for Angolans without valid work permits in Namibia.

He could not disclose how much the suspect had been paid, or how many people he had brought into the country.

"What we have discovered so far is that the suspect received the money under the pretext that it was for transport," Shikongo said.

It is suspected that the man started trafficking Angolans last year, but the police are yet to determine the number of Angolans involved, as well as their whereabouts.

"It is possible that many of them entered the country legally, using the border resident permits that allow people living within 60 kilometres on either side of the border to enter and stay in either country for periods not exceeding 10 days. We do not know yet whether he provided cheap labour to locals only or to people in other parts of the country too," Shikongo said.

He also expressed doubt about the suspect's nationality.

"He claims to be a Namibian, but he has not provided proof. We also suspect that he might actually be an illegal immigrant himself," Shikongo said.