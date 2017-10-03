3 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Jackson Garcia Fails to Secure Pass to Top Division

Tagged:

Related Topics

Benguela — The Jackson Garcia team last Sunday beat at home the Sporting de Cabinda squad by 2-1, a second-leg game of the special tournament that qualifies one team for the first division National Basketball Championship.

Despite the win Jackson Garcia fail to get the pass to the top division due to the fact that they lost the first-leg game by 5-0.

Speaking to the press, in the end of the game, Jackson Garcia's coach, Nelson Garcia, said to the press that his team lacked luck and goals, however things were made more difficult by the 5-0 defeat the squad suffered in the first-leg match.

"We knew it would be a difficult game at home, what we wanted we did not manage to achieve. However, the effort of the players is commendable, now we only have to reflect and wait for the next year", coach Nelson Garcia explained.

On his turn, Sporting de Cabinda's coach, Emané Kuanzambi, thanked his players for the effort, posture and focus, which enabled the team to secure the pass to the first division championship.

Angola

Man Nabbed for Trafficking Angolans As Cheap Labour

A MAN arrested in the Omusati region on Friday for suspected human trafficking, will appear in the Outapi Magistrate's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.