Benguela — The Jackson Garcia team last Sunday beat at home the Sporting de Cabinda squad by 2-1, a second-leg game of the special tournament that qualifies one team for the first division National Basketball Championship.

Despite the win Jackson Garcia fail to get the pass to the top division due to the fact that they lost the first-leg game by 5-0.

Speaking to the press, in the end of the game, Jackson Garcia's coach, Nelson Garcia, said to the press that his team lacked luck and goals, however things were made more difficult by the 5-0 defeat the squad suffered in the first-leg match.

"We knew it would be a difficult game at home, what we wanted we did not manage to achieve. However, the effort of the players is commendable, now we only have to reflect and wait for the next year", coach Nelson Garcia explained.

On his turn, Sporting de Cabinda's coach, Emané Kuanzambi, thanked his players for the effort, posture and focus, which enabled the team to secure the pass to the first division championship.