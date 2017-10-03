Luanda — The Angolan international referee, Hélder Martins, will officiate Mali/Cote d'Ivoire match, to take place on October 6 this year in Bamako, for the group C qualifiers for the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Helder Martins will be assisted by other Angolans Ivanildo Lopes and Júlio Lemos, while José Álvaro will be the fourth official.

Diori Maiga Saudou, from Niger, that was nominated match commissioner.

On his turn, the assistant referee Gerson Emiliano was nominated for the Guinea Conancry/Tunisia match on Sunday in Conacry, for the group A, qualifiers for the above mentioned competition.