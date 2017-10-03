Namibia: Governor Appeals for Help for Hydrocephalus Sufferer

ZAMBEZI governor Lawrence Sampofu has appealed to the nation for financial assistance for 13-year-old hydrocephalus sufferer Lunza Muchindu to get medical attention.

Sampofu, who made the appeal last week, said Muchindu is experiencing pain and cannot lead a normal life.

Lunza Muchindu, a Grade 5 pupil at Ngweze Primary School, is an orphan who lives with her unemployed aunt at Choto compound at Katima Mulilo. She was born with the condition.

According to an online source, "hydrocephalus is a condition that occurs when fluid builds up in the skull and causes the brain to swell. The name literally means 'water on the brain'. Brain damage can occur as a result of the fluid build-up. This can lead to impaired developmental, physical, and intellectual functions. It requires treatment to prevent serious complications".

"I am appealing to the Namibian nation to assist Muchindu, who is suffering from this rare condition, in any way possible for her to get medical attention," Sampofu said.

"She was taken to the Katima Mulilo Hospital and referred to Windhoek because her situation is getting worse. Doctors in Windhoek said she needs an operation, but that operation is expensive. Therefore, let us unite as Namibians and assist this girl in any way possible, financially mostly," he said.

A distraught Lunza, with tears rolling down her cheeks, said she has been laughed at over her condition, not only by her peers at school, but also by adults and teachers.

"All my life children at school, teachers and community members would refer to me as the girl with the big head. I do not understand why people would treat me like an outcast. It even shocks me more when adults mock me and tell me I have a big head, especially the teachers," she said.

"I pray for them and say they do not know what they are saying. People act like I brought this upon myself, but that is not the case. This was God's will, but if I could choose otherwise I would opt to be an ordinary girl," she said.

Muchindu also said that when she was referred to the specialist in Windhoek, she was told that there was no hope for her if she did not have surgery soon.

"When I went to the specialist with my aunt, the specialist told us that there was no hope. It changed me hearing that there was no hope. I aspire to live a long life. I, therefore, plead with everyone who can help me in any way possible to assist me.

"My aunt has tried everything she could, but she is not working and cannot afford to pay for my surgery. However, I thank the Lord for my aunt because she is the only one who treats me with love and care. Please help me. I do not want to be laughed at or called the girl with a big head," she sobbed.

According to Precious Muchindu, the mocking of Lunza got so bad for her niece that the girl dropped out of school last year, but returned this year.

"Last year she did not go to school because she was afraid of being bullied. She also suffers from persistent headaches all the time, which, combined with hydrocephalus, has severely impacted her social life. Even though the specialist in Windhoek told us there is no hope, we appeal to anyone with more experience to help us," Precious pleaded.

Muchindu also said the doctor did not give them a precise amount for how much the operation would cost.

A life skills teacher and counsellor at Ngweze Primary School, Namangolwa Mapenzi, described Muchindu as a bright pupil who is limited by her condition.

"Muchindu is a brilliant student. She enjoys learning. However, due to her condition, she sometimes misses school. On days she comes to school, she is sometimes taken back before timeout for feeling tired or when the headaches start," the teacher said.

Mapenzi pointed out that after Muchindu and her aunt returned from Windhoek, they decided to raise funds for her and have managed to raise about N$12 000 so far. However, this was not enough for the surgery or expert medical advice.