Angola: Interior Minister Points Out Main Priorities

Luanda — The structure of the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) and the materialization of the career regime are the priority of the Interior Ministry, said Monday in Luanda Angelo Veiga.

Ângelo Veiga said so at the ceremony of his presentation as Interior Minister, after being reappointed by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The official defended the need to select staff capable of giving an incisive response in the prevention and combat of crimes, including those organized, money laundering, terrorist financing, kidnapping and trafficking in human beings and organs, among other forms of violent crime.

To him it is imperative to strengthen relations with the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Intelligence Services, and the State Inspectorate General, the Financial Information Unit (FIU), the General Tax Administration (AGT) and all the bodies that are responsible for combating these crimes.

The minister also added that his ministry will continue to work on completing the process of modernization of the migration service and foreigners, creating the system of visa design faster migrating and adequate the needs of the development of national tourism activity and the programs of attracting and encouraging foreign investment.