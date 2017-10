Luanda — The vice president of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa Baltazar Diogo, swore in Monday in Luanda, José Maria Varela Gomes Borges and Faustino Simão in the positions of directors of the Cabinet and the Ceremonial, respectively.

According to a press release that reached Angop, Bornito de Sousa also swore in the secretary of the Vice President of the Republic, Helena de Sousa Vaz de Almeida Pereira.

The new officials were appointed on 28 September.