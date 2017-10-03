2 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Former Combatants Cooperate With Executive

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The president of the Association of Former Combatants, Constantino dos Santos, on Monday expressed his institution's willingness to collaborate with the Angolan Executive in various programmes.

Speaking to Angop, Constantino dos Santos said that the former combatant will contribute to the diversification of the economy with concrete actions.

He pointed out the creation of agricultural projects and incentives for entrepreneurship.

He spoke of the contacts made with foreign businessmen available to collaborate in actions.

According to him, the objective is to improve the living quality of the former combatants and their families.

Constantino dos Santos said that the association intends to have a close and fruitful relationship with the new minister of the former combatants, João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade", with a view to address the social problems that affect the sector.

He pointed out the lack of housing, employment and easy access of their relatives to education, as the greatest difficulties of the former combatants.

Angola

Man Nabbed for Trafficking Angolans As Cheap Labour

A MAN arrested in the Omusati region on Friday for suspected human trafficking, will appear in the Outapi Magistrate's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.