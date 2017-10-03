Angola: Former Combatants Cooperate With Executive

Luanda — The president of the Association of Former Combatants, Constantino dos Santos, on Monday expressed his institution's willingness to collaborate with the Angolan Executive in various programmes.

Speaking to Angop, Constantino dos Santos said that the former combatant will contribute to the diversification of the economy with concrete actions.

He pointed out the creation of agricultural projects and incentives for entrepreneurship.

He spoke of the contacts made with foreign businessmen available to collaborate in actions.

According to him, the objective is to improve the living quality of the former combatants and their families.

Constantino dos Santos said that the association intends to have a close and fruitful relationship with the new minister of the former combatants, João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade", with a view to address the social problems that affect the sector.

He pointed out the lack of housing, employment and easy access of their relatives to education, as the greatest difficulties of the former combatants.