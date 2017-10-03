Angola: Foreign Minister Assures Continuity in Elevation of Angola's Name

Luanda — Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto said Monday in Luanda that his country will continue to keep the flag and name of Angola up in the international context.

Manuel Augusto took up this challenge at the ceremony of his presentation to the staff of the Ministry (ambassadors, directors and department heads of different organs), at the farewell of his predecessor, Georges Chikoti and the handover of portfolios.

He said that the ideas that should constitute the pillar of Angolan diplomatic action were already outlined by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in his address to the Nation, given at his inauguration on 26 September this year.

According to Manuel Augusto, the President of the Republic also placed, in terms of partners, the States with which his ministry will seek to work more, since cooperation with these countries will bring additional benefits to Angola.

In order to do so, he said that a greater organization was necessary for Mirex to assume its role as an engine in Angola's external relations, and that dialogue and negotiation were the best form of political coexistence between states and peoples.

"Angola is known for its tradition of resolving conflicts based on its experience and will continue to make its contribution on this path, aiming at a world less and less dangerous and with more attention focused on improving the lives of the population in the world, "he said.

He characterized the passage of testimony in diplomacy as the "long marathon of courier", whose course began in 1975 by the outgoing President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, and continued by other figures, some of whom have already died.

Manuel Augusto appreciated the fact that, throughout its history, Angolan diplomacy has been characterized by the daily and permanent transmission of knowledge made in various forms and opportunities, among the various generations.

"What should work as a common denominator, to follow the Angolan diplomacy, is study, perseverance, belief in our abilities, courage to face challenges, wisdom to circumvent obstacles and, fundamentally, to know how to listen and speak less," he said.