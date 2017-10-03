Cameroon: FECAFOOT Normalisation - FIFA Delegation Evaluates Activities

The two-man team had a working session with the members of the normalisation committee yesterday October 2, 2017

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt granted audience to a delegation from the world football governing body, FIFA, in his cabinet yesterday October 2, 2017. The two-man delegation made up of Luca Nicola, Manager Member Associations at FIFA and Segbe Prichette, Coordinator in charge of Development Programmes in Francophone Africa, arrived in Yaounde yesterday morning and began by paying a courtesy visit to the Minister of Sports and Physical Education. Luca Nicola said the purpose of their visit to Cameroon was to evaluate the work done by the newly appointed Normalisation Committee of FECAFOOT three weeks after their appointment and see what project can be made for the future. He said there is no problem between FIFA and FECAFOOT. This was followed by a working session with the FIFA delegation, members of the Normalisation Committee and officials of FECAFOOT. On the programme was the presentation of the report of activities of the normalisation committee for the past three weeks, an examination of the plan of action of FECAFOOT and see what projects to carry out. Luca Nicola and Segbe Prichette were already in Cameroon during the commissioning of the members of the Normalisation Committee of FECAFOOT last month. Three weeks after the appointment of the Normalisation Committee members, work is going on without any hitches. The committee has created several commissions to meet FIFA objectives. Already the normalisation committee signed some decisions recently notably the appointment of Martin Etonge as the interim Secretary General of FECAFOOT, and the dispatching of duties within the normalisation committee. The normalisation committee for FECAFOOT has as mission to run the daily affairs of FECAFOOT, draft new statutes, in consultation with all stakeholders, and in compliance with FIFA's Statutes and standards, as well as mandatory national law, review the statutes of the regional and divisional leagues and ensure their alignment with the FECAFOOT statutes, identify the delegates of the FECAFOOT General Assembly and of the regional and divisional leagues, organise and conduct elections of a new FECAFOOT Executive Committee.