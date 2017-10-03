As the 2017 MTN Elite One wrapped up on Sunday October 1, 2017 the obstacles this season cannot be underestimated.

Canon Full of Woes The 2017 MTN Elite One season has come and gone. It has been an exciting season for some clubs but for others it have been a bitter experience. Since the beginning of the season Canon Sportif of Yaounde has been faced with a series of administrative and financial problems that have seen the team go down the drain in spite of efforts by management to keep the club in the First Division. As the 2017 MTNE Elite One wrapped up on Sunday October 1, 2017 Canon, the darling team of Yaounde finished at the bottom position with 26 points. The eight times league winners and four times winners of continental clubs cup failed to satisfy their fans this season. Throughout the season Canon recorded five victories, lost 18 and drew 11. Even though the Disciplinary and Homologation Committee of the Cameroon Professional Football League accorded Canon three points following 27th playing day encounter between Canon and UMS Loum on the identity of one player, the points did not help Canon due to the team's poor standing on the league table and the mediocre performance of the team in the remaining games. The Mekok Me Ngonda will play in the second division next year. Union Douala and Astres Douala which performed well last season only managed to survive at the end of this season. Struggling For Survival Racing of Bafoussam which have won the championship title four times will equally joined Canon in the Second Division, despite their victory during the last playing day. Lion Blessé of Fotouni lost 0-2 to Union of Douala in a day 34 game causing more problems for the team. Lion Blessé have five victories and lost 15 matches. Lion Blessé will join Canon and Racing in the MTN Elite Two championship. Match Officials Sanctioned Apart from the teams, match officials of the 2017 season had their dose of problems. Some 17 league One and Two referees and their assistants were suspended by the Professional Football League of Cameroon. In a release signed by the Secretary General of the PFLC, Pauline Manguele, on April 12, 2017 the match officials were suspended for deliberately distorting the results of 11 matches of the League One and Two championships. Some observers decried arrangements made between clubs to stay in the Elite One Championship.