2 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Salima to Host World Hand Washing Day Commemoration

By Watson Maingo

Salima — Salima District Council has been earmarked to host this year's (2017) commemoration of World Hand Washing Day, the council's officials have disclosed.

According to the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene coordinator under the District Health Office, Mc Johns Chimkhuzi, the commemoration will take place at Chikombe Tradition Centre in the area of Traditional Authority Makanjira in the district on 17th October.

Chimkhuzi said the area has been deliberately picked because it is a hot spot for cholera out breaks and its slow uptake of practices of good hygiene promoted by various stakeholders.

"When we were informed that as a district we are tasked to host this national event , we sat down to pick a place where the activity will be more relevant and help in spreading messages on good practices," said Chimkhuzi.

According to an official from the national organizing committee of the event, Minister of Health, Atupele Muluzi, is expected to grace the occasion.

Hand Washing Day is commemorated internationally on 15th October and this year the World Theme is 'Our Hands, Our Future', and locally the theme will be "My hands, my future".

