Malawi: Egypt Pledges Continued Support to Malawi in Capacity Building

Lilongwe — Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi, Maher El-Adawy, has pledged his country's continued support towards Malawians working in various fields, including the media industry through capacity building.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Friday, the Ambassador said his country provides an opportunity for various types of training to Malawians working in a number of fields.

As for the media industry, he explained that Egypt offers opportunities to journalists and other people working in the industry to get some training in that country while at the same time networking with not only their Egyptian counterparts, but also from Africa as a whole.

"We feel it is important to provide journalists from both public and private sector in Malawi access to improved technologies since the Egyptian media industry is bigger as compared to the Malawi media industry," he said.

According to the Ambassador, Egypt has accorded an opportunity to about 40 people working in the Malawi media industry as journalists, producers and technicians from both the public and private sector to benefit from the trainings.

Apart from the training, the ambassador explained that the participants are also privileged to interact with their colleagues in the industry from Egypt and other African countries while sharing experiences.

He said for a long time, the media in Malawi has been using news articles from other countries without further verification, hence the need to provide them with alternative sources and contacts from such countries so they can further improve the news articles.

Besides supporting the country's media industry, El-Adawy said his country is also supporting Malawi in other fields like health, agriculture, security, trade and industry.

"The relationship between the two countries in general has improved tremendously during the last three years and it is something we are proud of," he said.