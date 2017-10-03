3 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Broadcasters Petition Ucc Over Ban

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Alex Esagala/Daily Monitor
A scene in Parliament after Speaker Rebecca Kadaga suspended 25 MPs including the State Minister for Water Ronald Kibuule.
By Emmanuel Ainebyoona

Kampala — The National Association of Broadcasters has petitioned Uganda Communication Commission executive director, Mr Godfrey Mutabazi, asking him to lift the ban imposed on live broadcasts last week.

In a September 29 letter to UCC, the NAB Chairman, Mr Kin Kariisa, wants the communications body to pronounce itself on the alleged telephone calls from UCC officers to specific broadcasters directing them not to host certain persons.

On September 26, UCC ordered broadcasters, especially television stations, to immediately stop and refrain from broadcasting live feeds of the ongoing debates in Parliament over age limit that ended in fist fights.

However, Mr Kariisa disagreed with Mr Mutabazi's directive which alleged that Media houses relaying live broadcasts were inciting the public, discriminating, stirring up hatred, promoting a culture of violence amongst the viewers and were likely to create public insecurity.

"We believe that impugned broadcasts were largely those of the events in Parliament over the last two weeks but NAB respectfully disagrees with this position," Mr Kariisa stated.

Citing Article 29 of the Constitution and the case of the late Justice Joseph Mulenga in Constitutional Appeal No. 2 of 2002, Charles Onyango Obbo & Anor Vs Attorney General (Supreme Court), Mr Kariisa said live broadcasting does not depict falsehoods but rather is an account of actuality.

"It is our view that the messenger should not bear the brunt of any such factual message for which the public has a right to see and hear. We are yet to see (and we welcome the same) evidence of incitement, as alleged, arising from these live broadcasts, with an introspective view of the other mediums to which the public is exposed where violence is a staple feature for example films, TV programmes, stage plays, etc," the letter further states.

Uganda

Suspected Grenades Detonated at MPs' Homes

Police are investigating circumstances under which the homes of two Opposition Members of Parliament were attacked with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.