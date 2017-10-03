Photo: Alex Esagala/Daily Monitor

A scene in Parliament after Speaker Rebecca Kadaga suspended 25 MPs including the State Minister for Water Ronald Kibuule.

Kampala — The National Association of Broadcasters has petitioned Uganda Communication Commission executive director, Mr Godfrey Mutabazi, asking him to lift the ban imposed on live broadcasts last week.

In a September 29 letter to UCC, the NAB Chairman, Mr Kin Kariisa, wants the communications body to pronounce itself on the alleged telephone calls from UCC officers to specific broadcasters directing them not to host certain persons.

On September 26, UCC ordered broadcasters, especially television stations, to immediately stop and refrain from broadcasting live feeds of the ongoing debates in Parliament over age limit that ended in fist fights.

However, Mr Kariisa disagreed with Mr Mutabazi's directive which alleged that Media houses relaying live broadcasts were inciting the public, discriminating, stirring up hatred, promoting a culture of violence amongst the viewers and were likely to create public insecurity.

"We believe that impugned broadcasts were largely those of the events in Parliament over the last two weeks but NAB respectfully disagrees with this position," Mr Kariisa stated.

Citing Article 29 of the Constitution and the case of the late Justice Joseph Mulenga in Constitutional Appeal No. 2 of 2002, Charles Onyango Obbo & Anor Vs Attorney General (Supreme Court), Mr Kariisa said live broadcasting does not depict falsehoods but rather is an account of actuality.

"It is our view that the messenger should not bear the brunt of any such factual message for which the public has a right to see and hear. We are yet to see (and we welcome the same) evidence of incitement, as alleged, arising from these live broadcasts, with an introspective view of the other mediums to which the public is exposed where violence is a staple feature for example films, TV programmes, stage plays, etc," the letter further states.