Uganda: Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago Arrested

Photo: The Observer

Kampala mayor Erias Lukwago.

Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has been arrested from his home in Wakaliga, Rubaga Division and whisked away to unknown destination.

Police led by Grace Nyangoma, the Old Kampala police station DPC had deployed at Mr Lukwago's home and blocked him from leaving.

While addressing journalists earlier today, Mr Lukwago castigated government for turning his home into a barracks and violating his rights yet he is defending the constitution

"All this shows that Mr Museveni is scared of people power. We shall not allow him tinker with the constitution because it is our mandate as citizens to protect it. We must fight this impunity," Mr Lukwago said.

He explained that he is supposed to attend a meeting today of all opposition leaders which was called by LoP Winnie Kiiza.

Mr Lukwago further noted that he's supposed to go to Buyende District to attend the burial of a KCCA staff, David Ntege, who died on Sunday.

However, Ms Nyangoma told this reporter that police doesn't have any problem with Mr Lukwago as long as he doesn't cause chaos.

"We got intelligence that the Lord Mayor will be making a procession in town with other Opposition politicians. We are here to ensure that he doesn't cause chaos," she said.