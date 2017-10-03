Kenya: Duncan Maintains Series Lead, Rising Tundo Second

Carl Tundo moved from fourth to second place on the overall standings of the 2017 Kenya National Rally Championship following his first win of the season on Sunday.

Tundo led from start to finish to win the Guru Nanak Rally.

However, Ian Duncan, who finished fourth in the Guru Nanak race over the weekend, remains on top of the standings by two points.

Duncan is on 87 followed by Tundo 85, Chager 79, Manvir Baryan 68 and Tapio Laukkanen 63.

Tundo also expressed happiness in winning the rally after a long gap.

"I am chuffed to win my first rally after a long time. I think the long gap in the KNRC calendar must have added extra energy and strength in my performance. I was really impressed with my performance at the end of the rally. Setting fastest stage times in all the sections was something special for me. It is great to win a rally after long," said Tundo.

The battle for the overall championship remains wide open with a maximum of 50 points available from the last two rounds.

The Kenya Motor Sports Club and Rift Valley Motor Sports Club rounds of the KNRC will run in November and December respectively.

Reigning Kenya National Champion, Tapio Laukkanen of Finland failed to finish the Guru Nanak Rally after he withdrew from the event with stomach upset.

The Finn had won two rounds of the 2017 Kenya National Rally Championship before his premature retirement from the latest round of the series at the wheels of his Subaru Impreza.