South Africa: RSA / Botswana Cross Border Operation - Transnational Crimes

The South African Police Service and Botswana Police, addressed Trans National Crimes within borders of two countries through crime prevention operation dubbed RSA / Botswana Cross Border Operation. Simultaneous operations were conducted on ports of entries, McCarthy's Rust, Middle Puts and Gemsbok. The operation kicked started on the 27 September until 01 October 2017.

Policing focus was on Trans National Crimes between RSA in Northern Cape and Botswana, addressing stock theft, undocumented persons, theft of motor vehicles, wanted criminals and transportation of illegal or stolen goods through ports of entries.

During the operation we arrested two stock theft syndicates, and charged them with stock theft and robbery. Four of suspects' accomplices were later arrested in Botswana, after fleeing the RSA subsequent to the commission of crime.

It is alleged that the suspects stormed in a farm near Severn and stole 15 sheep. We recovered two sheep including four carcasses. Four vehicles which were used in the commission of crime were also confiscated.

The suspects are due to appear before the Kuruman Magistrate's Court today.

We also conducted borderline patrols, undocumented persons were arrested, and more than 100 vehicle were searched as they pass through the ports of entries including more than 700 persons.

Fines were also issued against motorist operating vehicles without valid driver's licences, unlicensed motor vehicles.

