The Speaker of the House of Representatives has finally sworn in Dorathy Mato who was declared the authentic representative of Vandeikiya/Konshisha federal constituency of Benue State.

The Supreme Court had ordered that former lawmaker, Herman Hembe, should vacate the seat and refund all monies received since 2015 and that Mrs. Mato be sworn in immediately.

Mrs. Mato's swearing-in is coming over three months since the Supreme Court made the pronouncement.