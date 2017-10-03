The Zimbabwe Farmers Union has distanced itself from the Federation of Farmers Unions (FOFU) that was launched last month. The federation is a merger of all farmers unions including Commercial Farmers Union, Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union and the Zimbabwe National Farmers Union.

The unions came together to effectively organise farmers and build consensus on policy to take agriculture forward in Zimbabwe. Other objectives of the FOFU included a unified farmer representation by strengthening the voice of all farmers, improving their ability to advocate and lobby for favourable laws, regulations and policies among others.

ZFU executive director Mr Paul Zakariya yesterday said the union had not made a decision on whether to join or not join the federation. He said ZFU was still carrying out consultations at district and provincial level up to the national level of which there will be a referendum before a decision is taken.

"ZFU is not yet a member of the Federation of Farmers Unions that was launched on September 21 in Harare. The union is still consulting with its members on this matter and once the consultation process which will wind up with a referendum is over, a position will then be communicated," he said.

ZFU held its annual congress early September.

"ZFU is therefore not currently participating in any FOFU meetings, programmes and activities.

Our members want to understand the objectives of the federation and how they will benefit from being part of it.