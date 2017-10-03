Liberia: Representative Candidate's Launch Signals Victory

Over thousands of supporters, sympathizers, and well-wishers stormed the headquarters of representative candidate Prince Toles of District number eight in Montserrado County to grace his launch, sending fear of defeat in the spines of his opponents in the race.

Political pundits have described the event as one of the best in recent time in Montserrado County. Several campaign speeches were made by leaders representing other communities and as well-wishers who described Prince A. Toles as the best amongst the rest in the district. According to them, the representative candidate Toles has done extremely well for the people of the district evidence by the construction of several projects such as hand pumps, stairs on 10th Street in Sinkor, a modern recreational baseball court, as well as providing scholarships for over 700 women to be trained in various disciplines and are now contributing to the economic viability of the society.

Mounting the podium to make his campaign speech, the representative candidate told his supporters that he was overwhelmed by the Almighty to have chosen him to redeem his people within the district.

The candidate, who is on the ticket of the Liberty Party, said he has come to take the district from the person he describes as a "croaky politician who had led the district to devastation."

He also called on his supporters not to be deterred by detractors who are bent on preaching negative politics. Committing himself to the people, Prince Toles also said when wins he will give back to the district what the people deserve because they have suffered too long in the district.

He also promised youth empowerment for the people of the district, over thousands of Liberian including youths, elderly, women and men jubilantly paraded through the streets in favor of Toles.

Meanwhile, he is expected to present an ambulance to the district by the end of this week at a mass program.