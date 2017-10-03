Liberia: Brumskine Support Swells

With just one week to the conduct of the much anticipated October 10, 2017 presidential and legislative elections, support for the standard-bearer of the Liberty Party (LP), Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine continues to swell across the country.

Recently, Cllr. Charles Brumskine of the Liberty Party was galloped in his native Grand Bassa County with supports after another huge turnout in Nimba County, the home of his vice running mate, Harrison Karnwea during their campaign tours.

Despite what happened in those counties, citizens of western Liberia embraced the seasoned lawyer and veteran politician as they pledged their unflinching support because they considered him as the best person for the Liberian presidency after the twelve years rule of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Some citizens from Cape Mount county where he recently paid a visit told this paper that they think he is the best candidate to rule Liberia. "If you take a look at all the candidates, he is one person who understands the working of this country. Also, he can best deliver this country from the mess this current government has put us into," Mr. Zinnah M. Matthew of Cape Mount county.

The Liberty Party has since unleashed its manifestos for the country and Liberians at home and abroad see the platforms as the answer to the numerous problems facing the country.

According to them, the manifestos of the LP clearly demonstrate how Cllr. Brumskine knows about the issues in the country and as such, his vision for the country will drive the country to higher height.

He has lived with the Liberian people and knows the issues and he has been considered by them as their man for the next six years. Of all the candidates, Cllr. Brumskine according to the citizens, is best as such, detractors seem to be baffling.

"None of my detractors will tell you Brumskine doesn't have the requisite qualifications to be president of this country. They won't talk about experience, temperament, he said.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Brumskine has vowed to change the country fundamentally if he is elected president of the country comes October 10.