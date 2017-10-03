Zimbabwe exported over 136 000 tonnes of ferrochrome to China during the first five months of 2017, according to trade statistics just released. According to data published by ferroalloynet.com, about 36 000 tonnes of local chrome were exported to China during the month of May only.

"From January to May, China totally imported about 136 284 metric tonnes of chrome ore from Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe chrome ore is more and more popular in China because of cheaper price," said ferroalloynet.com.

Last year, Zimbabwe exported 50 000 tonnes of chrome to China according to the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ). Overall chrome exports reached 284 943 tonnes earning the country $32 million. The MMCZ hopes to double chrome exports to 550 000 tonnes in 2017.

Zimbabwe has the world's second largest chrome reserves. The Chinese market has been Zimbabwe's preferred chrome destination even though prices of base metals have remained subdued there.

Recently, a Zimbabwean delegation was in China to woo more Chinese chrome buyers.

New Ziana.