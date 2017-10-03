3 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Over 136 000t of Chrome Exported to China

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe exported over 136 000 tonnes of ferrochrome to China during the first five months of 2017, according to trade statistics just released. According to data published by ferroalloynet.com, about 36 000 tonnes of local chrome were exported to China during the month of May only.

"From January to May, China totally imported about 136 284 metric tonnes of chrome ore from Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe chrome ore is more and more popular in China because of cheaper price," said ferroalloynet.com.

Last year, Zimbabwe exported 50 000 tonnes of chrome to China according to the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ). Overall chrome exports reached 284 943 tonnes earning the country $32 million. The MMCZ hopes to double chrome exports to 550 000 tonnes in 2017.

Zimbabwe has the world's second largest chrome reserves. The Chinese market has been Zimbabwe's preferred chrome destination even though prices of base metals have remained subdued there.

Recently, a Zimbabwean delegation was in China to woo more Chinese chrome buyers.

New Ziana.

Zimbabwe

Power Utility Averts Blackout, Pays Eskom U.S.$12 Million

Zesa Holdings has paid South African power utility Eskom $12 million to avoid being switched off and will pay another… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.