Zimbabwe-based Portuguese golfer Stephen Ferreira won the 2017 Uganda Pro Open at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala at the weekend to regiter his biggest victory since turning professional some six years ago.

Ferreira, who is based at the Borrowdale Brooke Country Club, shot a seven-under par gross score of 281 over 72 holes to beat favourite and four time champion Dismas Ndiza from Kenya. Ferreira had the best round of six-under par 66, on the third day of the four-day tournament. He is expected to feature in the National Aids Council Pro-Am at Royal Harare Golf Club this week.

The 2017 edition of the Ugandan tourney had a prize fund of $35 000. The Sunshine Tour player has been doing well on the circuit but will face tough competition from several top players like Zambian Muthiya Madalitso, Mark Williams, Ignatius Mketekete, Phillip Thsuma Robson Saurombe, Brian Gondo and Ryan Cairns, among other top golfers, in the battle for the National AIds Council Pro-Am.

The tournament is aimed at raising "financial and material resources to purchase 15 sets of mobile cancer testing equipment for rural health centres across the country." Tongo Charamba finished 11th in Uganda.