Tanzania: Business Opportunities With Tanzania to Be Increased

Photo: Irin

Street in Bujumbura

A business forum between Tanzanian and Burundi was held on 30 September 2017, to discuss a number of factors that can help to increase trade between the two countries.

Burundi and Tanzania aim to improve trade opportunities between them. After a trade fair that was organized as a follow up to the meeting of the two Heads of State, a business forum has taken place this Saturday 30 September.

Jean Bosco Ntunzwenimana, Minister of Transport, Public Works and Equipment, says Burundi is already gaining more from the improvement of the relationship between the two countries: "We were not allowed to use Dar es Salaam port ten years ago but now we are using it. There is a 40% reduction on the cost of goods imported while using road transport".

Ntunzwenimana says there are great projects that both Burundi and Tanzania are working on namely the construction of Uvinza-Musongati railway line and a multinational road: Bujumbura-Rumonge-Nyanza -Lac -Kasulu -Manyovu.

He also says those projects are developing significantly. "About the Uvinza- Musongati railway project, experts from the two countries will meet in a workshop to validate its study in Kigoma this 13 October, 2017", Ntunzwenimana says adding that they will provide the best way forward.

This railway is part of the Central Corridor Transit Transport Facilitation Agency (CCTFA) project to build a standard-gauge railway connecting Uvinza, Kigoma and Musongati.

The public transport minister says there will also be capacity building in the trade sector between the two countries so as to help each other move forward.