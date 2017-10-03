Liberia: Ministry of Health, Partners Observe World Mental Health Day

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health and its partners have on Monday, October 1, observed World Mental Health Day in Liberia with a call for mental health issues to be discussed at work places.

The day which will be observed around the world on October 10, 2017 was observed by the Ministry ahead of the elections which will fall on the same date.

Speaking on a local radio station, the Chief Medical Officer of the Republic of Liberia Dr. Francis Kateh said the theme for this year's program is "Mental Health in The Work Place". He said the ministry and its partners intend to carry out mental health awareness at various work places as a means of reducing stress at work.

"If mental health issues are being discussed in our work places it will help to improve the health and physical condition of the workers which in turn will reduce mental health related issues," Dr. Kateh said.

Dr. Kateh asserted that in order to create a better working environment, employees should put behind problems at home and focus on their jobs.

The Chief Medical Officer urged Liberians to drink enough water a day and always try to put on a smile no matter what the situation at work places.

He said mental health is cardinal and should be discussed within all sectors because of the numbers of impacted citizens that are in the country as a result of the brutal civil the country experienced in the past.

"Mental health is very serious especially in Liberia because we have had a civil conflict and after the civil conflict there were other things that occurred recently with the Ebola crisis so to some degree everyone is impacted with some level of mental health," Dr. Kateh noted.

Also speaking on the UNMIL radio morning show coffer break, Dr. Janice Cooper, the country representative at Carter Center Mental Health Program, said Carter Center is engaging the business community, school, and the work places in addressing mental health issues.

"We will work with business and other work places understand the impact of the work place on mental health, and efficiency will be made in schools on the effects of mental health," Dr. Cooper averred.

Dr. Cooper said it is the goal of Carter Center Mental Health Department to see all working places or institutions free of mental health issues. She said for work places to be mentally healthy, workers need to respect each other's value Irrespective of their position.

"We want to see the boss at the work places have mutual respect for their employees that will help peoples from not getting angry on the jobs which will in return help to minimize mental health at work, and when peoples are happy on the job then you will see the increase in productivity," Dr. Cooper noted.

World Mental Health Day is observed around the world every year on October 10.

The day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.