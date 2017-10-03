2 October 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Representative SAA Joseph Charged With Persistent Non-Support

Tagged:

Related Topics

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice has issued a writ of summons for Montserrado County District 13 Lawmaker of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Saah Joseph.

Representative Joseph is to appear before the lower magistrate court on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the hour of 9:00 a.m. to answer to the charge of persistent non-support filed by Maria Kerpoah the woman who claimed to be a mother of his six year old child.

Kerpoah complained to the court that the lawmaker is a natural father of her six years old child but has allegedly refused to provide support to said child.

"Private prosecutor vehemently complained upon oath that the defendant Saah Joseph is the father of her six year old minor child and that the said defendant has in violation of 16.5 of the New Penal Law of the Republic of Liberia has purposely and intentionally refused to provide support to said child," said the Complaint.

Liberia

'I Am... That Generational Change' - Presidential Candidate

The political leader of the opposition Liberia Restoration Party (LRP), Macdella Cooper, says President Ellen Johnson… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.