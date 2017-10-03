Liberia: Representative SAA Joseph Charged With Persistent Non-Support

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice has issued a writ of summons for Montserrado County District 13 Lawmaker of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Saah Joseph.

Representative Joseph is to appear before the lower magistrate court on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the hour of 9:00 a.m. to answer to the charge of persistent non-support filed by Maria Kerpoah the woman who claimed to be a mother of his six year old child.

Kerpoah complained to the court that the lawmaker is a natural father of her six years old child but has allegedly refused to provide support to said child.

"Private prosecutor vehemently complained upon oath that the defendant Saah Joseph is the father of her six year old minor child and that the said defendant has in violation of 16.5 of the New Penal Law of the Republic of Liberia has purposely and intentionally refused to provide support to said child," said the Complaint.