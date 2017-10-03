Liberia: MOH to Establish Salome Karwah's Foundation

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is expected to establish a foundation in honor of the late Salome Karwah. The late Miss. Karwah survived the Ebola crisis in Liberia, but died from complications of child birth on February 21 2017, at age 28, just four days after giving birth.

Disclosing this at a news conference Monday at the Health Ministry in Congo Town, Liberia's chief medical officer Dr. Francis Kateh, said the mission of the Foundation is to provide for children that lost their parents from Ebola and children that also lost their mothers while giving them birth.

He said that as a true manifestation of their commitment for the establishment of the foundation, a legal framework will begin immediately.

"What is important here is we lost an energetic female who had a desire to become a nurse in order to save the lives of others" He said.

According to him, her experience as victim of Ebola, recuperation and willingness to save others was commendations that placed her on the Time Magazine.

The Liberia chief medical officer pointed out that, although her death occurred seven months ago, an immediate investigation was requested by the health Ministry through the of the Chief Medical Officer of Liberia, Liberian Dental Association which was fulfilled as requested.

"Let me indicate that the Ministry of Health has instituted as a Standard Operating Procedure to immediately carry on a death audit whenever a woman dies while giving birth hence this was done by the Montserrado County Health Team," he noted Expressing deepest condolence to the late Salome Karwah family, on behalf of the Health Ministry, Dr. Kateh used the occasion to call on all local and international humanitarian or philanthropic organizations and individuals to immediately assist the surviving kids of Salome Karwah, deceased.