Liberia: Phebe's Expansion in Laboratory Services Attracts Donation From Nocal & Exxonmobil

Under the leadership of Jefferson Sibley, MD, Phebe Hospital and School of Nursing (Phebe), builds upon a reputation of long-standing dependability.

As leaders in its past ensured Phebe's continuity through Liberia's ups and downs, Dr. Sibley is taking it a step further to ensure that proper diagnostics positively impact the vast catchment population Phebe serves.

People across the borders from neighboring countries and counties continue to seek medical services at Phebe Hospital in Bong County. This speaks to the dedicated staff at Phebe. Part of its strategy to ensure better patient outcome is engaging in partnerships that will impact this core focus.

One of the areas that is changing positively to ensure quality patient care is in the area of laboratory strengthening. Phebe was chosen amongst peers within this field during Medical Laboratory Professionals Week 2017 to win the Outstanding Service Award for Laboratory Management.

This award, according to a release, recognizes outstanding service based on overall growth, development and implementation of institutional programs focused on quality management and leadership development.

As a host sponsor for the annual Africabio Enterprises, Inc. conference, NOCAL saw this as worthy opportunity to support through its Corporate Social Responsibility.

NOCAL provided chemistry and coagulation analysis equipment to boost the medical technology in the Phebe laboratory bringing innovative diagnostics that fit into this environment where growth and development is occurring. Phebe has begun to integrate quality management system (QMS) to ensure that adequate attention is given to the entire diagnostic environment. It is a plus to see that in this environment, Phebe is putting its own mechanisms in place to sustain the laboratory and not only relying on its partners.

On August 29, 2017, representatives from NOCAL, ExxonMobil and Africabio were present to handover the equipment to Dr. Sibley and his lab team which is led by Mr. Saturday Quellie.

Dr. Sibley said "Thank you Africabio for organizing Lab Week, which created the opportunity for Phebe Hospital to receive this award and these equipment. The lab is usually considered an almost forgotten arm of the health system but, as we saw with Ebola, they are in the forefront and facing the same dangers. Health care cannot be properly managed without proper diagnosis. Therefore, in order to strength our health care, the lab should be a priority. Thank you to NOCAL, as these equipment you have provided will serve multiple curative purposes and additional practical training for the students at the MLT School, as well as provide additional knowledge for rotating interns and specialist. Phebe promises that the equipment will be used for its intended purposes. Last but not least, thanks to Saturday Quellie and his lab team for the hard work they do here every day; this award was not a surprise."