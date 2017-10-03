South Africa: To Neglect Elderly People Is to Neglect Our Heritage

analysis

It's sad that a country needs to have an Older Persons Act to ensure that older people are taken care of properly.

I never met my grandfathers - both passed on before I was born - but I knew both my grandmothers. My maternal grandmother died in 1983 when I was just six years old but to this day I remember visiting her and sitting on the floor with my cousins listening to her tell African fairy tales.

Sometimes the stories were about animals who talked, like The Lion and the Hare, and sometimes they were about people (Tselane le Dimo). She didn't have a book but just told these stories as they were passed to her by her parents and grandparents, and she passed them on to us, her grandchildren.

What are we passing on to our children? The importance of some of these stories was that they were based on real life events and this has helped us preserve our history. As an adult, I sourced books that contained these stories because as beautiful as Beauty and the Beast is, I wanted my children to own and have stories from their ancestors. Thanks to the discovery of two...