3 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: To Neglect Elderly People Is to Neglect Our Heritage

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Refiloe Nt'sekhe

It's sad that a country needs to have an Older Persons Act to ensure that older people are taken care of properly.

I never met my grandfathers - both passed on before I was born - but I knew both my grandmothers. My maternal grandmother died in 1983 when I was just six years old but to this day I remember visiting her and sitting on the floor with my cousins listening to her tell African fairy tales.

Sometimes the stories were about animals who talked, like The Lion and the Hare, and sometimes they were about people (Tselane le Dimo). She didn't have a book but just told these stories as they were passed to her by her parents and grandparents, and she passed them on to us, her grandchildren.

What are we passing on to our children? The importance of some of these stories was that they were based on real life events and this has helped us preserve our history. As an adult, I sourced books that contained these stories because as beautiful as Beauty and the Beast is, I wanted my children to own and have stories from their ancestors. Thanks to the discovery of two...

South Africa

Power Utility Averts Blackout, Pays Eskom U.S.$12 Million

Zesa Holdings has paid South African power utility Eskom $12 million to avoid being switched off and will pay another… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.