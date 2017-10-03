Zimbabwe: Rapid Results Initiative Re-Branding Exercise Begins

A government appointed cluster, responsible for re-branding the country under the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) to improve doing business conditions in the country, has embarked on a national re-branding exercise starting with Mashonaland West Province. The RRI Initiative is a mechanism for expediting implementation of government projects and programmes and different clusters were formulated and tasked to focus on delivery these rapid results.

"The RRI branding of Mashonaland West is a process that will kick-start with the engagement of stakeholders within the province," the Office of the President and Cabinet's Department of Public Affairs and Knowledge Management said yesterday.

An engagement workshop spearheaded by OPC's department of public affairs and knowledge management will be held in Chinhoyi where Government will meet private sector, civil society organisations, Diasporans, churches, traditional associations, researchers and scholars among others. The stakeholders will identify key elements to be branded, which are already in existence in the province, but require highlighting and these include, tourism, agriculture, natural endowments, culture and heritage, and investment opportunities.

The unique practices in this province will be captured and strategically packaged to showcase and project a positive provincial image, which constitutes part of the whole country image. Under this RRI approach, in 100 days Mashonaland West will be put on the spotlight. Information, Communication and education material pertaining to the province will be made available in the form of documentaries, brochures and maps among others.

In the 100 days, the branding process would have gathered momentum, with not only those in the province being incorporated as ambassadors of its richness, but every other Zimbabwean. Mashonaland West Province will provide the practical example of the branding process and its opportunities. This initiative is expected to catalyse action to be replicated in other provinces, which are unique in their own right and make up the Zimbabwe brand.

The Government extended the RRI programme to sectors such as mining, agricultural and exporting. The RRI methodology breaks down long-term goals or projects into smaller components that can be implemented over a short period of time.