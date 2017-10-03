3 October 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Malawi: Zupco Conductor Arrested in Malawi Over Cannabis

Tagged:

Related Topics

A ZUPCO employee has been arrested in Malawi after he was allegedly found in possession of seven plastic bags of hemp popularly known, locally, as Chamba.

The arrested was confirmed by police in Mwanza, a town on the border with Mozambique.

The suspect, identified as Fanuel Macharia, reportedly hid the illicit drug in a 50kg bag of rice.

Macharia, 34, was travelling on a ZUPCO bus, as a conductor, from Blantyre to Zimbabwe.

He is expected to answer charges of being found in possession of hemp contrary to Malawi's Dangerous Drug Act.

Malawi

Technical Colleges to Start Offering One Standard Exam

The Technical Entrepreneurial, Vocational Education and Training Authority (Teveta) says starting from January next… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.