A ZUPCO employee has been arrested in Malawi after he was allegedly found in possession of seven plastic bags of hemp popularly known, locally, as Chamba.

The arrested was confirmed by police in Mwanza, a town on the border with Mozambique.

The suspect, identified as Fanuel Macharia, reportedly hid the illicit drug in a 50kg bag of rice.

Macharia, 34, was travelling on a ZUPCO bus, as a conductor, from Blantyre to Zimbabwe.

He is expected to answer charges of being found in possession of hemp contrary to Malawi's Dangerous Drug Act.