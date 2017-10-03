South Africa: Alert to the Community On Simulation Exercises

press release

Tonight the Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (JOINTS) will be embarking on a variety of simulation exercises in the Durban and surrounding areas.

These exercises will be conducted between 6pm tonight, 3 October 2017 until 6am tomorrow, 4 October 2017.

The purpose of these exercises is to enable proper coordination between critical security role-players as well as to enable these role-players to hone in on their skills to deal with any eventuality that may arise.

Residents are advised that simulations will entail the use of aircrafts, explosives and firearms and should not be alarmed should they hear any explosions, gunshots etc. This is not the first such exercise being conducted in the country and it will not be the last.