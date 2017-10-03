3 October 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Open Mobile Money At Total Station

The Management of Lonestar Cell MTN says payments with MTN Mobile Money at Total Gas Stations in the country have been made easier. According to a press release, all of Total 31 Gas Stations and Stores are now on the list of a variety of payment points across Liberia, where customers can now carry out Mobile Money transactions in simple, quick, easy and convenient.

The release notes that Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money offers a fast, safe and secure way of transferring money, making payments and completing a number of other transactions, using cell phone.

"It's a simple and convenient way to manage your money and financial transactions, all in one place! Mobile Money is offered by Lonestar Cell MTN in partnership with a variety of Merchants, leading banking institutions in Liberia and now Total Gas Station", says the release.

With Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money, customers can send and receive USD and LRD, top up airtime, pay bills for DStv, LEC, school fees and gas, among a variety of other goods and services.

