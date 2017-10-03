Morocco, Poland Hold Political Consultations in Warsaw

Warsaw — Secretary of state for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mounia Boucetta, and Polish counterpart Joanna Wronecka held a meeting on Monday in Warsaw as part of the regular political consultations between the two countries.

The meeting focused on the different aspects of political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries, as well as the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.

Boucetta said at the end of the meeting that these regular political consultations reflect the quality of relations between Poland and Morocco and their strong commitment to consultations on topical issues, noting that two countries enjoy a distinguished presence on the regional, continental and international political scene.

The meeting provided the opportunity to exchange views on a number of issues of common interest, including the EU agenda, North Africa and the African continent in general, and cooperation at the United Nations, she said, noting that the two countries underlined their common will to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the economic sector.

Poland and Morocco also want to develop economic partnerships and encourage investors to explore the promising sectors in the two countries, including agriculture, energy and mining, she said.

In her turn, Wronecka said that "Morocco is a friendly country and a very important strategic partner for Poland in Africa" and hailed the excellent relations between the two countries.

These consultations made it possible to highlight several aspects of bilateral cooperation, she said, stressing the importance of strengthening partnerships, in particular in the fields of industry, trade and transportation.

The Polish official underscored the importance to expand bilateral cooperation to englobe other sectors such as transportation, logistics, agriculture, scientific research, mining and energy.

After recalling that Morocco is Poland's second largest trading partner in Africa, she expressed her country's willingness to benefit from Morocco's pioneering experience in Africa and develop its relations with countries where Morocco is strongly present.

Poland appreciates Morocco's efforts on the international scene, she pointed out, noting that Poland, which was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the next two years, seeks to cooperate with Morocco and to benefit from its wisdom and experience.