Morocco: Over 2.5 T of Cocaine Seized, 10 Members of International Drug Trafficking Network Arrested

Rabat — The Central bureau for judiciary investigations (BCIJ) seized on Monday 2.58 tons of cocaine and arrested 10 people suspected of involvement in a criminal drug trafficking network, national police (DGSN) said.

Investigations led to the seizure of 2.588 tons of cocaine, which were concealed in a foreign registered vehicle and in a farm on the coastal road between Temara and Skhirat, the source added in a statement, noting that the large quantity of this hard drug was discovered in a farm near Oued Cherrat, in the province of Bouznika, in addition to another quantity that was seized in Nador.

During this operation, 105 kg of hashish was seized near Nador in addition to the sums of 391,520 euros and 172,620 dhs, the source said, adding that six vehicles that may be used in drug trafficking and a quantity of psychotropic tablets were also seized.

According to ongoing investigations, this criminal network has ramifications in several Moroccan cities, the statement said, stressing that police investigations will try to determine the possible links between the suspects and other drug trafficking networks at the international level.

All those arrested were remanded in police custody to complete the probe conducted under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor's office, while investigations are underway, in collaboration with all the security services, to identify all the members of this criminal network, the source said.