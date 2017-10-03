3 October 2017

Liberia: Sens. Coons, Booker, Durbin Introduce Resolution Reaffirming U.S.-Liberia Relationship - Calling for Free, Fair Elections in October

Last week, U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) introduced a resolution reaffirming the United States-Liberia partnership and calling for free, fair, and peaceful elections on October 10, 2017.

According to a dispatch from Washington, the October elections are expected to lead to Liberia's first transfer of power from one democratically elected President to another in over 70 years. President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first female President, will respect Liberia's Constitution and step down after two terms as the West African nation's president.

"The United States has a strong and unique bond with the Liberian people over the course of a 200-year history together. The October elections are a critical step for sustaining democratic progress in Liberia," said the Senators. "The people of Liberia have endured through the horrors of civil war and the outbreak of the Ebola virus disease, but due to their resilience and the leadership of President Sirleaf, Liberia has become a force for democracy and stability in West Africa. The United States Congress remains committed to maintaining and fostering our enduring relationship with the people and the Government of Liberia."

