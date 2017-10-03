Uganda: Govt Behind Grenade Attacks on Opposition MPs - Besigye

Former Forum for Democratic Change Presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye has said government is behind grenade attacks on the homes of some Opposition MPs.

According to him, the attacks are a move by government to scare the MPs and instil fear among citizens who are opposed to the planned lifting of the presidential age limit.

"It is a move by Mr Museveni's government to intimidate the MPs and the whole population not to join the campaign against lifting of the presidential age limit. However, this shouldn't scare them," Dr Besigye said.

Dr Besigye's remarks come after police said they were investigating circumstances under which the homes of two Opposition legislators were attacked with grenades in the wee hours of Tuesday morning just days after another Opposition MP survived a similar incident.

The homes of Mr Allan Ssewanyana, the Makindye West MP and Robert Kyagulanyi, the Kyaddondo East were attacked by unknown assailants who hurled grenades at their homes.

Last week, two hand grenades were hurled and exploded at the home of Rubaga North MP Moses Kasibante in the wee hours of morning.

The MP was in detention at Kibuli after being violently plucked from the Chambers of Parliament by a combined force of police and Special Forces Brigade after the age limit fracas.

However, government spokesperson, Mr Ofwono Opondo, described the incidents as tactics by Opposition politicians to frame the government.

"Flash grenades at opposition MPs' homes could be own scare tactics to frame government. There is no record or history of this NRM government killing political opposition," Mr Opondo said.

Police said they are to boost the MPs security.