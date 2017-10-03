3 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Killing Soldiers in Attack On Army Checkpoint

Al Shabaab has claimed to kill at least 2 Somali government soldiers in a fresh attack on an army checkpoint near the southern town of Afgoye, about 30Km northwest of Mogadishu.

In a statement posted on its affiliated websites, the militants said they launched an ambush against Somali troops manning a checkpoint on the outskirts of Afgoye.

The attack has sparked hours-long gunfight ensued between the militants and Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers, which claimed the lives of several people, including civilians.

Al Shabaab said it seized a motorcycle and a large amount of cash during the attack.

Somalia

