Somalia: AMISOM Convoy Targeted in IED Blast in Mogadishu

A roadside bomb has ripped through a military convoy carrying African Union forces in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, witnesses said.

One armoured personnel carrier was reported to have been damaged after running over a remote-controlled landmine bomb at SOS area in Heliwa district, north of Mogadishu.

The casualties on the AU soldiers as result of the attack remain sketchy, but, witnesses said the AMISOM forces have sealed off the scene and halted public movement for a while.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the IED blast on AMISOM, however, Al Shabaab often carries out such attacks in the capital, and elsewhere in the country.