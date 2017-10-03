Sudan: New Veterinary Centres, Markets in West Darfur

Jebel Moon — A veterinary centre was opened in Jebel Moon in West Darfur, as part of the state government's plan to protect cattle herds from diseases. A number of new livestock markets are planned for the state.

Yesterday Arafa Veterinary Centre opened its doors in Jebel Moon. West Darfur holds about 14 million head of cattle.

The Minister of Animal Resources in the state, Hussain El Ghali Harin, attended the opening of the veterinary centre and announced the state's continuation of opening more veterinary centres and mobile clinics to protect herds from diseases.

A number of new livestock markets are planned to open. The ministry has obtained funds estimated at SDG4million ($595,035) for the construction of an abattoir that would hold international specifications, and make it possible to export West Darfur's animal products to the world market.