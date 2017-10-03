Sudan: Two Men Shot and Killed in Darfur

Tawila / Dobo El Omda / El Fasher — Two people were killed in separate incidents in Tawila and eastern Jebel Marra in Darfur on Sunday and Monday. In El Fasher, a security force rounded-up members of an alleged criminal network.

Gunmen killed cattle herder Mohamed Abdelrahman Hamid in Yaw, north of Tawila on Sunday. Community elder omda Mukhtar Bosh told Radio Dabanga that three armed men attacked Hamid while he let his goats graze in Yaw. He died instantly.

In Daba Naira, 15km east of Dobo El Omda in eastern Jebel Marra, armed herders shot Yousif Haroun Ibrahim on Monday morning. Relatives of Ibrahim reported to Radio Dabanga that two cattle herders on camels trespassed on his farmland.

When Ibrahim objected to the herders' actions, they opened fire on him. The serious injuries later led to his death in Daba Naira village.

Criminal network

On Tuesday, Commissioner of El Fasher El Tijani Saleh announced the arrest of an alleged criminal network that is specialised in theft, vehicle hijacking, and blackmail. The network has reportedly caused "insecurity and chaos inside the city".

Saleh told reporters that a joint force managed to arrested one of the suspects in a raid on his house. In the house they found weapons, ammunition, military uniforms, vehicle number plates, and identification documents.

After reviewing the numbers of the seized plates, it became clear that they belong to three vehicles that were reported stolen in El Gism El Awsat. "Other suspects of the criminal network are being sought."

The capital of North Darfur regularly witnesses car hijacking. In August, gunmen hijacked a vehicle belonging to an aid organisation.