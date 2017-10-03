South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Ladysmith Police

Zesa Holdings has paid South African power utility Eskom $12 million to avoid being switched off and will pay another… Read more »

Ladysmith SAPS would like to make an appeal to the members of the community regarding a missing person, Nompumelelo Octavia Macu (34) from Ladysmith. She was last seen on 1 January 2017 at her homestead. It is alleged that she made her way to Johannesburg to meet her friend. The clothes that she was last seen wearing is unknown. We appeal to anyone who might have information on her whereabouts to contact the investigating officer, Constable Langa of Ladysmith police station on 036 638 3310/ 12 or Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111.

