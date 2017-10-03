South Africa: Aviwe Jam Jam's Murder-Accused Boyfriend Appoints Top Lawyers in Bid for Bail

The boyfriend of murdered university graduate Aviwe Jam Jam has appointed a new attorney from a top Cape Town practice to represent him in his bid for bail in the Athlone Magistrate's Court.

Linda Ntulo, 26, appeared alongside his co-accused Leroy Morris for a bail application on Tuesday.

His lawyer, David Mbazwana who previously represented both accused, said his mandate for Ntulo had been terminated.

Danielle Sive from William Booth Attorneys confirmed that the firm would now be representing Ntulo.

Attorney Asghar Mia would be on record for Ntulo when the application is heard on October 18.

Ntulo, the father of Jam Jam's 2-year-old child, was arrested after appearing for a separate case in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court.

Jam Jam's body was found at the Vygieskraal Stadium, Athlone, on July 29.

Her aunt Nondumiso Zizi previously told News24 her niece had apparently left for Pretoria and that her mother was told not to look for her because she was hiding from her boyfriend.

They had apparently been together for several years and the relationship was abusive, she said.

Ntulo was arrested for Jam Jam's murder after appearing on an attempted murder charge following an alleged assault on her stepfather.

The man had been attacked with a panga because he was thought to be hiding her.

Source: News24